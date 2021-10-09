55I LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

55I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,408,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

