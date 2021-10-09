55I LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,969 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,790 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $31.59.

