55I LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

