55I LLC Sells 763 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

55I LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.