$678.37 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report sales of $678.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.30 million and the lowest is $669.43 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 130,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

