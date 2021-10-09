$74.24 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $74.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.39 million and the highest is $74.70 million. CareDx posted sales of $53.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of CDNA traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 454,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,684. CareDx has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.89 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,440. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

