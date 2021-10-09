$74.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $74.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.17 million and the lowest is $71.70 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $308.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $313.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $322.36 million, with estimates ranging from $317.32 million to $327.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 350,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

