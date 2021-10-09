$84.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $84.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.50 billion and the lowest is $83.58 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $367.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.01 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $383.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,718,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. Apple has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

