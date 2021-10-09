8,751 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

