$88.67 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report sales of $88.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.81 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $96.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $365.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $360.22 million, with estimates ranging from $351.60 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 141.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 75,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,153. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

