$90.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $90.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Ambarella posted sales of $56.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $327.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $154.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

