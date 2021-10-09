9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after acquiring an additional 689,952 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

