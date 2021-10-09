9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $483,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after buying an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after buying an additional 94,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,419,000 after buying an additional 191,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

