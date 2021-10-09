9,878 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.