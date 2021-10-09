AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.40

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 166048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

AACAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

