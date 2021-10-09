Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives $171.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLRN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.00. 1,270,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,551. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.