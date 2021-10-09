Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Altisource Asset Management worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $324,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.80. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

