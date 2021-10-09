Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,434 shares of company stock valued at $42,925,569. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average of $164.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

