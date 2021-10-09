ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW opened at $30.15 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.