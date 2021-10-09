ACoconut (AC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,080.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $570,966.97 and $71,080.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.