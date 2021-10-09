Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $78,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 386,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 612,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,470,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $77.61. 8,885,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,479. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.