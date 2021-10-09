Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $202.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.09.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

