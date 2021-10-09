Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Cap of $758,627.36 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $758,627.36 and approximately $224,012.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,926.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.08 or 0.06568886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00328056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.29 or 0.01122015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00102106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.41 or 0.00506867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00340325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00326345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005111 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

