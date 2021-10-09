Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acutus Medical by 124.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 211,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

AFIB opened at $7.97 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $275.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

