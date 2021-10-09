Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

