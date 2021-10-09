ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.60.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 1,373,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $95,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,341,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.