Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 432 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period.

Shares of SPVM opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

