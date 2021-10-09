Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tennant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tennant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tennant has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.