Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $57,000 in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Morphic by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 108,218.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299,766 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,381. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

