Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,896,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

