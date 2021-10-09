Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

