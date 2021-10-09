Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

