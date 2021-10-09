Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $58.75 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

