Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 7,414 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDIV. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV opened at $32.10 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

