Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

