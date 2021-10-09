Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 120,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

