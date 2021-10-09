Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $14,356,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.50 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

