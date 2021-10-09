AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

