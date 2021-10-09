Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s previous close.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.56.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$27.69 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$519.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1,384.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

