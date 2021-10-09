Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.87% of Agilent Technologies worth $3,530,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

Shares of A opened at $152.47 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

