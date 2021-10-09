agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get agilon health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGL. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,380,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on agilon health (AGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.