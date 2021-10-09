AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

