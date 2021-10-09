Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

AICAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DBS Vickers upgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS AICAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Air China has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

