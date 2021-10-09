Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. Airgain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

