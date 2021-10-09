Akash Network Trading Down 3.6% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00006564 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $402.97 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00140976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.75 or 1.00011957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.01 or 0.06354450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 160,523,727 coins and its circulating supply is 111,521,472 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

