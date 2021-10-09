Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane Buys 128,160 Shares

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 128,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $346,032.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Akerna Corp. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akerna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KERN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

