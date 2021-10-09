Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane Buys 128,160 Shares

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 128,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $346,032.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Akerna stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Akerna Corp. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KERN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Akerna Company Profile
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.