Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,022,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,150 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 148.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

