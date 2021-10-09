Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) vs. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Head to Head Survey

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alamos Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.13%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Dividends

Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Alamos Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alamos Gold has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $748.10 million 3.89 $144.20 million $0.40 18.53 Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.33 $1.79 billion $2.56 5.61

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Alamos Gold. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 2.71% 7.23% 5.62% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

