Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after buying an additional 386,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,646,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $71,494,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

ALK stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.