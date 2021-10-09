Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) PT Raised to C$8.75

Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS LQSIF opened at $6.47 on Friday. Alcanna has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.
About Alcanna
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.