Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) PT Raised to C$8.75

Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LQSIF opened at $6.47 on Friday. Alcanna has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

About Alcanna

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

